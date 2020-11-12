Dale Howard Johnson, age 21, lived in Sedro Woolley, WA his entire life. He was born February 17, 1999 and went to be with the Lord Jesus Christ on November 7, 2020 in New Hazelton/Terrace, Canada, doing something he really loved to do. He worked hard and got his CDL so he could travel. He was on his way to deliver a load of steel to Alaska, then off to Utah. Unfortunately, God had a different plan for him.
Dale is survived by his girlfriend, Gliez Lee Idiosolo from Canada; mom, Lisa R. Johnson and Brian; brother and sister in law, Eli and Stephanie Pemmant of Sedro-Woolley, WA; sister and brother in law, Danae and Vinnie Allman of Pensacola, Florida; grandparents who he loved very much, Raymond and Sandra Johnson of Sedro-Woolley, WA; aunt and uncle, Gordon and Sally Johnson of Sedro-Woolley, WA; cousins, Shayla and Casey McAlister and their 4 kids, Kiara, Jackson, Waylon and Saraya whom all called him uncle Dale of Mount Vernon, WA; cousins, Jasper and Tori Johnson of Birdsview, WA. Dale had five nieces and nephews all very special in his heart. Brock Allman of Pensacola, FL and Dale had a special relationship, they loved each other very much. Dale loved to fish with Brock and just hang out with him. His niece, Brooklynn Allman of Florida, he was just getting to know, but he loved her a lot.
Brodie Allman, Dale met him once but loved him before he was born. Bryan and Braylon Pemmant, Dale was just getting to know them also, but he loved them before they were born. Dale was a great uncle to all of these little people, he loved them all very much. He leaves behind many great aunts and uncles and cousins, just know he loved you all very much. Dale was about his family and his friends. He had many, many friends, a couple close ones, Eric Peden, Carter Page and Lucas Schell. Thank you all for being Dale's friend.
Dale was preceded in death by his paternal great grandparents, Herb and Agnes Johnson; maternal great grandparents, Albert and Hilda Fancy. He had a great relationship with his great grandma, Agnes, I am sure she is happy to see him. He loved her a lot, and a couple of great uncles.
Dale was a very happy young man, and he had a great smile, always remember his smile. He loved his family and his friends; he loved hanging out around the fire in the yard. Dale loved his animals: his dog boots was his best friend as a child; his horse, Disco; he won a belt buckle at fair one-year riding Pony Maroni; he then moved onto Miss Ginger. Dale had rabbits, we always had cats and he raised chickens and turkeys. He built them a huge chicken house. Dale loved to go camping with his family, he went elk hunting, and he loved duck hunting. He would drag me out there with him, I watched. I loved doing this with him. He was an airsoft enthusiast, which he did with his best friend, Eric Peden. He loved his gaming; Dale was ahead of the times, he owned many teams that went to competitions, once again I got told "Mom you are coming with me" and we went to Las Vegas and California, and Dale went to a few without me.
His team got a wild card spot in the World Finals which they did in Seattle a couple of years ago. He loved it.
We fought with Dale forever to graduate or get his GED; it was not that he could not do it, he just did not care. But one day he said, "I am going to get my GED so I can go get my CDL." We were so excited; Dale went and took the test and passed with flying colors without studying, then he went to driving school for his CDL. He got a job right away with Truss Company in Burlington, WA, but he wanted more so he got a job at Dash Point Transportation in Federal Way, WA. Before getting his CDL he worked with his Uncle Gordon building houses and his cousin Casey; he loved doing this, he loved them both.
Dale bought a motorcycle to take on his hauls so he could go sight-seeing in the towns he went to. He called me the day he got it and said, "Mom you have to come up right now" which we all know that he was persistent he did not like the word NO.
He was so proud of it, he had to show Brian and me his helmet, and how he rode his bike. He had a huge smile on his face. This was the last time I got to see him. So please remember to make time for your family and friends.
Dale will be greatly missed. Dale always, it did not matter what was going on he always said, "I love you." Something he taught us all was to always say that because you never know if you will get to say it again.
I love you my precious boy, I will miss you, but I do know that we will meet again. Love, your mama.
We will have a Celebration of Dale's Life at 2pm, at 32647 Lyman Hamilton Hwy. Family and friends are welcome to join us at this time. Please share your memories of Dale, and sign the online guest register at www.lemleychapel.com.