|
|
April 18, 1929 -
September 5, 2019
Dale Norman Aspnes, 90, of Anacortes, WA departed this world on September 5, 2019, in peace, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on April 18, 1929 in Richfield, Minnesota; the son of Noralf and Assta (Bjornna) Aspnes.
Dale met the love of his life, Marlys Ann Nelson in Edmonds, WA and they married on July 13, 1958. Two sons, Jeff and Mark were born to them.
Dale served his country honorably in the Korean War.
Back in civilian life he was in the real estate industry as a builder, land developer and boat builder for sixty years.
The family cherished their time with him when he took them boating and camping. He was a wonderful, husband, father, grandpa and uncle to his family. Dale is greatly missed by all.
Dale is predeceased by his parents.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Marlys; sons: Jeff (Jacquie) of Bellingham, WA and Mark (Caroline) of Kenmore, WA; grandchildren: Athena and Hannah; beloved nephews and nieces: Dave, Janet and Debbie (Mike).
Thank you, Dale,
my wonderful husband
for being the love of my life and
my soulmate for 61 years.
I love you and will miss you so much ~
until we meet in heaven, my love ~
Your loving wife, Marlys.
To share memories of Dale, please sign the online guestbook at www.evanschapel.com
Published in Anacortes American on Sept. 18, 2019