|
|
On September 3rd, 2019 we lost a kind soul in Dana Comstock.
As with all things she did, she loved with reckless abandon. The depth of her caring, especially in regards to her grandchildren, was incapable of measure. She lived for the smiles on the faces of her grandchildren.
The memories of the good times will forever be carried in the hearts of all of us. May there be peace and love with you always.
- Jeffrey, Jayson, Cara, Abby, Sammy, and Olivia
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Sept. 6, 2019