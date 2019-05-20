August 26, 1955 -

May 14, 2019



Dan passed away at his home in Ferndale, Wash. On May 14, 2019. He was 63 years old.



He was born in Mount Vernon, WA to Sidney and Inez Druckrey. He lived in South Mount Vernon most of his life.



He was preceded in death by his parents.



He is survived by his daughter Danya, son Rusty, grandchildren Rusty, Mae Mae and Armando, his sisters Donna, Janis (Bill), brother Jim (Barb) and numerous nieces and nephews.



Dan loved to fish. He fished many years in Alaska and locally. His smoked salmon was to die for.



His mechanic skills were awesome. He was constantly tinkering with cars, trucks, and small engines.



A celebration of life is planned on Saturday, May 25, 2019, 11am - 2pm at Lummi Veterans Hall, 2608 Kwina Road, off Haxton Way, Lummi Island, south of Ferndale. Food and desserts welcome.