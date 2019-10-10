|
July 31, 1940 -
October 8, 2019
On Tuesday, October 8, 2019, Daniel Harry Wolden passed away at home with his loving wife by his side afterenduring a long courageous battle with congestive heart failure.
Harry was born on July 31, 1940 in Mount Vernon, WA. He was the son of George and Phoebe Wolden of Fir Island, WA. Harry attended Conway grade school and graduated from Mount Vernon high school with the class of 1958. That summer, he met his wife Charanne (Sherry) Laan in Stanwood, WA. They were married a year later. This past July Harry and Sherry celebrated their 60th Wedding Anniversary.
Harry and Sherry had 2 daughters, Joni, Lisa, and a son Douglas. He was always supportive of his children, attending their games, school events, and giving them spending money. His children always called him, "papa with a fuzzy heart" because of his love and generosity.
When the children were teenagers he looked forward to family vacations in Hawaii at Christmastime. After the children were raised Harry and Sherry traveled to many places in and out of the country, and loved cruising.
His pride and joy were his grandchildren who looked forward to Saturday morning breakfasts with grandpa. Grandpa enjoyed watching their bowling and soccer tournaments and he was so proud of their accomplishments and academic success. Harry was a very generous and loving husband, father, and grandfather.
Harry worked for Alf Christianson Seed Company for 40 years. After retirement he continued to work part-time for another 4 years. He loved his job and worked long hours. He enjoyed rides around the valley, visiting with farmers, and looking at crops farmers were growing.
Harry is survived by his wife Sherry, daughters, Joni (Craig) Lorscheider, Lisa (Paul) Klein and grandchildren; Kyle Klein, Sara, Heidi and Spencer Lorscheider, his siblings; Leo Wolden, May Larson, Harvey Wolden, Maxine Hereford, and several nieces and nephews.
Harry was preceded in death by his son Douglas, his parents George and Phoebe Wolden, siblings; Marie Hayton and Arthur Wolden.
At Harry's request there will be no services. A private immediate family memorial will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Hospice of the Northwest, 227 Freeway Drive, Suite A, Mount Vernon, WA 98273.
