April 21, 1954 -
January 11, 2020
Danny Mendoza, 65, died unexpectedly on Jan. 11, 2020, at the University of Washington Medical Center. His funeral service will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday Feb. 8 at the Flying Heritage & Combat Armor Museum near Paine Field in Everett. The service will include an open mic time for family and friends to share their favorite Danny story; there are so many to choose from.
Danny lived a full and vibrant life that started on April 21, 1954, in New York City. His family later moved to Mount Vernon, WA, where Danny excelled in football and wrestling. He went on to graduate with a degree in criminal justice from Washington State University. His time at WSU deeply impacted his life; he made many life-long friends there through the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity and met his fellow super Coug and partner-in-crime of 47 years, Linda. They went on to raise 2 children together, Mackenzie and Meghan, in Brier, WA.
Life was never dull with Danny around. He loved making people laugh, always having a joke at the ready. Camping, waterskiing and reading a good novel were his preferred leisure activities. He took great joy in stretching his acting wings by playing the lead in drama productions at Alderwood Community Church. Above all, his family was his prized possession. He was a faithful and loving husband who always brought flowers home for his bride and an involved father who dedicated himself to coaching, teaching, playing and laughing. Later in life, he was the very best of papas to his 3 grandchildren, Emmit, Eulabee and June, who all adored him.
Danny is survived by his wife, children and grandchildren, as well as his mother Marte and his brother Kevin. His memory and the stories of his many adventures and misadventures will live on through them and all who knew and loved him.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Jan. 19, 2020