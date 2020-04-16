|
August 4, 1998 - April 4, 2020
Darian Delrene Sather left us to be with Jesus on Saturday morning on April 4, 2020 at a sweet age of 21.
She was born on August 4, 1998 in Mount Vernon, WA and grew up in Skagit County.
Her mom called her "Bear", her dad called her "Little Foot", and her cousins called her "NeeNee".
Darian was a free spirit and she loved the outdoors, camping, hiking, singing, and playing games with the family. She was also an amazing artist that loved to sketch.
Darian loved people and life to the fullest. She spent a lot of time with her grandma and grandpa Hoffecker and took care of her little brother when they were younger and had a special bond with him. Her momma and her had an incredible connection that will always be remembered. She would light up the room with her smile and her laugh anywhere she went.
Darian is survived by her brother Eli Sather, her mom and step-dad Delrene and Todd Black, her dad Sam Sather, her grandparents Dave and Wanda Hoffecker, Henry and Nickie Black, and John and Patty Franz, her great-grandmas Beth Russel and Betty Dinning, and numerous loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and many many people that loved her.
She will be forever in our hearts but we know we'll see her again.
Her memorial will be at the C4 Ranch in Day Creek at a later date after the "shelter in place" has been lifted.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Apr. 19, 2020