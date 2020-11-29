1/1
DARLA ANN ROBINSON
1962 - 2020
Darla Ann (Houser) Robinson, 58, of Sedro-Woolley, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 15, 2020 with her loving family by her side at the Bellingham Hospice House. Darla fought a courageous battle against cancer. She was born February 8, 1962 in Burlington, Washington to Dennis and Bonnie (Abernathy) Houser.

Darla was married to Ronnie Robinson on August 12, 1989. She was a homemaker who loved to cook, bake, and design flower arrangements, tending to all the flowers on their patio and yard. She also enjoyed having yogurt dates with her daughter, Courtney.

Darla is survived by her husband, Ronnie of Sedro-Woolley; daughter, Courtney Robinson of Sedro-Woolley; father, Dennis (Betty Lou) Houser of Bow; uncle, Skippy (Kristy) Kaufman; aunts, Nancy Gale; aunt and baking partner Ethel Mae Ploeg; numerous cousins and friends; in-laws, Jim (Pam) Robinson; sister-in-law, Kathie Robinson Manke and family.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Bonnie Abernathy in 2012.

A private family Graveside Service was held at Sedro-Woolley Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Bellingham Hospice House. Please share your memories of Darla and sign the online guest register at www.lemleychapel.com.

Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Nov. 29, 2020.
