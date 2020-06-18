DARLA RENE THOMPSON
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share DARLA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
May 17, 1979 -
June 10, 2020

Darla Rene Thompson, age 41, passed away in an accidental house fire, June 10, 2020 in Concrete, Washington.

She was born May 17, 1979 to Derril and Sharon (McGee) Schoel in Mount Vernon, WA.

Darla was always happy, but she was the happiest when she was being a mother and grandmother. She loved to dance. She has been known to be seen dancing in a dinosaur or unicorn costume. She was kind of crazy like that.

Darla is survived by her daughters, Allyssa, Danielle, Jennifer, Becky and Brianna; mother, Sharon Schoel; sisters, Valerie, Vickie, Valencia, Ila and Jennifer; brothers, John and William; numerous grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her father and daughter, Kayla.

A gathering will be held at some time in the future.

Share your memories of Darla and sign the online guest register at www.lemleychapel.com.

Lemley Chapel

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lemley Chapel
1008 Third Street
Sedro Woolley, WA 98284
(360) 855-1288
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved