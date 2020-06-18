May 17, 1979 -
June 10, 2020
Darla Rene Thompson, age 41, passed away in an accidental house fire, June 10, 2020 in Concrete, Washington.
She was born May 17, 1979 to Derril and Sharon (McGee) Schoel in Mount Vernon, WA.
Darla was always happy, but she was the happiest when she was being a mother and grandmother. She loved to dance. She has been known to be seen dancing in a dinosaur or unicorn costume. She was kind of crazy like that.
Darla is survived by her daughters, Allyssa, Danielle, Jennifer, Becky and Brianna; mother, Sharon Schoel; sisters, Valerie, Vickie, Valencia, Ila and Jennifer; brothers, John and William; numerous grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her father and daughter, Kayla.
A gathering will be held at some time in the future.
A gathering will be held at some time in the future.
Lemley Chapel
Published in Skagit Valley Herald from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.