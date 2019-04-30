January 9, 1934 -

April 29, 2019



Darlene Ella Knutson passed peacefully in Anacortes, WA on April 29, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.



Half Norwegian and half Swede, Darlene was born the youngest of eight children to Ernest and Sigrid Ida (Lohre) Johnson on January 9, 1934 in Roseau, MN. She was a proud sister having all five brothers and her father serving during wartime, which ultimately brought the family to Port Orchard, WA in 1948. This is where Darlene met and married her high school sweetheart Gerald Knutson in 1952.



The young South Kitsap alums soon began their family while Jerry attended Central Washington University. After living in Shelton, WA for a few years, as the wife of teacher with five kids in tow, Darlene and Jerry permanently relocated to Anacortes, WA in 1966 where they soon added a sixth child to the family.



Darlene spent her years as a devoted wife and mother. She and Jerry were avid gardeners yet cherished nothing more than to watch their family grow, and it did. Starting with their first grandchild arriving in 1974, they were blessed with a total of 14 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Many family gatherings were held at their house on M Avenue, and grandma's cooking, especially her blackberry pies, will be greatly missed.



After retiring in 1988, their travels expanded to include Alaska, Key West, Hawaii, New Mexico, Minnesota and Mexico but their greatest adventures took them to Belize and Australia.



Over the years, the hobbies she enjoyed were sewing, crossword puzzles and her ladies' Monday night bowling league, but above all else, she loved being a wife, mother and grandmother. Day or night she had an open door to anyone who stopped in to visit and to lend her ear, she had a lifetime of stories to share.



Darlene was a kind-hearted mother who left behind her six children: Deborah Knutson, Douglas (Suzanne) Knutson, Daniel (Cathy) Knutson, Diana (Gene Gilden), Delmer Knutson, all of Anacortes; and Denise (Ted Ostlund) of Vancouver, WA. She was a loving grandmother to Johnathan, Daniel, Nathan, Jerad, Nick, Trisha, Riley, Dustin, Danelle, Brandon, Hank, Emma, Kelsea and Bode; and great-grandmother to Eamon, Grady, Kaley, Tessa, Jayden, Colton, Marley, Isaiah, Kash, Taya, Jaxson, Kinley, and Kinsley.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Gerald Knutson; both parents and all seven siblings.



A Funeral Service with Reception to follow for Darlene will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Evans Funeral Chapel in Anacortes.



In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to honor our veterans via The Gary Sinise Foundation: PO Box 368, Woodland Hills, CA 91365; https://www.garysinisefoundation.org/donate



A Private Family Graveside Service will be held.



