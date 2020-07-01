August 13, 1943 -

June 13, 2020



Darrell Alan Balthazor passed away on June 13th at the age of 76. He had endured Lewy Body Dementia for over 3 years. Despite this fact Darrell lived his life as fully as possible as long as he could. He had a zest for life.



Darrell was born on August 13th, 1943 to Eleanor and Ray Balthazor. He spent his early years in Anacortes living on his family's farm with his brothers Don and Dave and his sister DiAnn.



At Anacortes High School Darrell, known as Butch back then, played football, basketball and was on the track team running and jumping low hurdles. Darrell was active in student government. After graduation Darrell attended CWU in Ellensburg, He started a 32 year career as a Special Education teacher.



He taught elementary, junior high and high school as well as teaching overseas for the U.S. government in Germany and England for six years. Darrell taught at Franklin High School in Seattle for 19 years and was Department head for Special Education in the Seattle School District for 20 years. During the last 2 years of his career he was the Consulting Teacher for 10 Seattle High Schools.



Darrell showed great love for his wife Nancy, sons Garth and Andrew and his three grandsons Hunter, Elijah and Simon. He had many friends and enjoyed their company during his lifetime.



Darrell enjoyed traveling with his wife, cooking, gardening, listening to Jazz, playing golf, and watching the Mariners play baseball. He played golf on the Men's Senior Golf Team in Mukilteo. He loved photography and created artistic photo-cards for friends and family. Darrell was a loving, caring, kind, creative, inquisitive person.



During retirement he volunteered for the Mill Creek Senior Center. He also enjoyed his volunteer work at the Habitat for Humanity Store in Lynnwood for 2 years.



Darrell enjoyed a long and wonderful life. He never felt sorry for himself during the last years. He left a lasting impression on people he knew and loved. His memory will live on.



Donations may be made in memory of Darrell to the American Parkinson's Disease Association - APDA

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store