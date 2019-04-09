Darrell "Coach" Pearson passed away March 21st, 2019. He was born in Stanwood, WA in 1930.



He lived most of his life in Mount Vernon, having graduated from Mount Vernon High School in 1948. He married Darlene Gran in 1950, and they had 63 years of marriage together. He attended PLU, WSU and graduated from WWU in 1960. His college education was interrupted by a stint in the US Marines during the Korean War.



After graduating from WWU, he started a teaching career with time spent in Lake Stevens, La Conner, and Mount Vernon. Most of his career was spent at Mount Vernon High School, where he taught PE and History. He coached Cross Country and Track, and had a state championship Cross Country team in 1969. He had many teams that placed in state over the years, and many individual state champions in track and field. Darrell retired from teaching in 1986.



Darrell and Darlene were not able to have children of their own but, his students were their kids and they loved them. It would be difficult to find a teacher who loved and affected as many kids as Darrell did.



Darrell enjoyed sports, was a state champion in the Javelin, and played for the Mount Vernon Milkmaids (a semi pro baseball team). He was an avid reader.



Darrell was preceded in death by his wife Darlene, and his brothers Robert and Don.



A celebration of life will be held at Mount Vernon High School Cafeteria on Saturday May 11th, 2019 between 1:30 4:00 pm. All are welcome to come and share your memories.



The family suggests donations to the Mount Vernon High School scholarship fund, 1315 S 12th St, Mount Vernon, WA 98274.