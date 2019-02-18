July 5, 1932 -

February 15, 2019



Dave Shannon passed away on February fifteenth, 2019 in Palm Desert California.



He was born on July fifth, 1932 to George and Elsie Shannon (Leatherwood) in Anacortes.



Dave graduated from Anacortes High school as President of the class of 1951. He continued his friendship with his classmates for the rest of his life, never missing an annual class reunion for all of those years. He has kept a home on his treasured Guemes Island which will be his final resting place.



In the early seventies he moved with his family to California where he opened his manufacturers sales agency, and continued actively managing the business until the day he died.



He was preceded in death by his daughter Kathleen, his son Michael and their mother Marilyn; also his brother Bob Leatherwood, long time captain of the Guemes ferry.



He leaves his beloved sons, Pete and Sean, daughter-in-law Norma, grandchildren Alexandra, David, Stephanie, Hallie and Kyle, step-daughter Cathi and wife Martha.



He will always be remembered as a happy, loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. Published in Anacortes American on Feb. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary