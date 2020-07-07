September 1, 1954 -

June 16, 2020



David Alan Sitts, of Burlington, WA, passed away on June 16, 2020 of a heart attack in Manila, Philippines at the age of 65. He was on the island of Negros on a winter vacation visiting in-laws, and had been trying for over two months to return home while the country was locked down due to the pandemic.



David was born September 1, 1954 in Bothell, WA. He graduated from Inglemoor High School, and attended Western Washington University studying early childhood education, and Seattle Community College studying commercial photography.



He worked as a deckhand for Foss Tug Co., and also at Wolfe Photography Lab in Seattle. Then he moved to Southern California where he worked at a photo lab. He obtained his CNA certification and provided in-home care in Laguna Beach and Irvine where he was much loved by the families he assisted. There he married his spouse, Jose Grandia in 2009.



In 2014 he moved to the Skagit Valley to be nearer his father who lived in Mazama. He continued in-home care-giving for families in the Skagit Valley. In 2017, he went to work for the food service on the Anacortes ferries, most recently, CenterPlate.



In January he embarked on on an extended vacation to the Philippines to explore the possibilities of retiring, or at least, wintering there.



David loved the mountains and the sea, camping and sailing. He was a great cook, and an avid bargain shopper. At heart he was a caregiver-- from the age of 13 when his mother died of cancer, to his first partner who died at a very young age, to the families he worked with over many years. He was a gentle soul who lived lightly on our planet and will be missed by his many friends here and in the Philippines.



He was preceded in death by his mother, Paula (Betty) Sitts; and his father, Robert (Bob) and his step-mom, MaryAnne Easter-Sitts of Mazama, WA.



David is survived by his spouse, Jose Grandia of San Francisco and his many in-laws, and by his sister, Donna and her partner Sue, and many special friends in the Skagit Valley.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store