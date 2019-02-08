January 15, 1948 -

February 6, 2019



David Ancel Hunter passed away at his home in Sedro-Woolley unexpectedly on February 6, 2019 at the age of 71.



David was born in Mount Vernon, Washington and was the middle of three sons of Pauline Hunter-Heath and Laurence (Red) Hunter. He graduated from Mount Vernon High School in 1966 and was a long-time Skagit Valley resident.



David started his upholstery business in LaConner, Washington in the early 1970's, then moved to Bayview in 1972 where he continued to work on projects out at his shop up until his death.



His shop was a meeting place over the years for family and friends. He was known for his freezer stocked of ice cream for visitors. He often said "It's always sunny in Bayview."



Because of a strong desire for peace and unity he started studying the Bible. Later, he dedicated his life to Jehovah and was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses September 29, 1979. He loyally served God, helping many families and friends in the Skagit Valley area as one of Jehovah's Witnesses until his passing. He looked forward to Gods Kingdom realizing peace on the earth. We look forward to his hope of the resurrection being fulfilled in the near future. (Acts 24:15)



David loved restoring classic cars and has attended numerous car shows throughout the years. He was known for having the best Darigold Buttermilk Pancakes. He was affectionately known as Uber Papa. He was known for always being there for others, whether for a listening ear, a tow, or even just a hand.



He is survived by his wife, Debbie Hunter, whom he married on August 25, 2007. He is also survived by his daughter, Jennifer Greenwell (Rodney), and their children Richard Ancel Greenwell (Ariel), Jacqueline Alysse Garner (Zane), and Rylee Alanna Greenwell. Daughter Amber Walker (David) and their son Garrett. Two step-sons, Jason Zamzow (Nicole) and Shawn Perry, three step-daughters, Alisha Nelsen (Dale), Heather McAbee (Adam), and Hannah Perry and 8 step-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers Steven Hunter (Francis) and Bill Hunter (Nena).



A memorial will be held February 16 at 2pm at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses at 20249 Lafayette Rd, Burlington, WA.



A reception will follow at the Sedro-Woolley Community Center ( 703 Pacific St.) where friends and family are invited to gather and share stories and memories. Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Feb. 10, 2019