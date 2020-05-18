On Friday, May 8, 2020, David Andrew Heathers, entered eternal life at age 38 in Oak Harbor, WA.
David joined Jr ROTC while attending Burlington-Edison High School and was immediately drawn to the structure of the military. Upon graduation in 2000, David enlisted and proudly became an US Marine who served his country in Iraq.
To know David, was to know unwavering love. He asked how you were doing and took the time to truly listen. His gentle spirit was constant not just for his friends but for anyone who needed help. Humbly offering all he had to others in silence, never wanting credit.
David was known to be a dog whisperer. If there was a dog present, it was next to (or more likely on) David. A sweet smile graced his face as he showered them with love and allowed wet kisses.
A highlight in his life was a road trip to Spring Training in Arizona, to experience his shared passion for the Seattle Mariners with his father, Steve and road dog Maverick. Whether catching a game in person, on television or radio, the M's were a constant throughout his life.
David's spirit is carried on by his parents (Steve & Kay Heathers), sisters (Hilary Aragon & Erin Heathers), brother-in-law (Juan Aragon), nephews (Sam, Ben & Mateo Aragon), faithful companion (Maverick), and an extended family of friends from every walk of life.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to:
Brigadoon Service Dogs
4759 Mission Street
Bellingham, WA 98226
www.brigadoondogs.org/donate
David will be honored with a private military internment at Tahoma National Cemetery and a public celebration of life will be announced at later date for all to attend.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald from May 18 to May 19, 2020.