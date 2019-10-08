|
November 24, 1960 -
October 2, 2019
Resident of Hereford, AZ since 2000, David passed away October 2, 2019, in Banner Hospital, Tucson, AZ, after a short battle with an aggressive cancer.
He was born in Denver, CO November 24, 1960, to his parents Fred and Joyce Partington. He had one brother, Doug and later his family expanded with his step-mom Diane Partington and step- brothers Chris, Steve and DJ. Married to his loving wife, Koleen Partington, since 1980, they had 4 children; David, Amber, Daniel, and Donald, as well as 7 grandchildren.
He was a graduate of Mount Vernon High School in 1979. He served in the United States Air Force from 1980 to 2000, and was a veteran of the Persian Gulf War (DESERT SHIELD, DESERT STORM). David was stationed all over the world, including places such as Germany, Italy, Okinawa, and the United States.
He was an exceptional Airman, extremely proficient and knowledgeable in his job, and well respected by his colleagues.
After retiring from United States Air Force at Ft. Huachuca, David worked for various companies as a software engineer, and continued to expand his education and knowledge.
David had a plethora of hobbies, most notably his passion for flying drones. He spent 47 years as a Ham Radio operator, customizing and riding his motorcycles, watching NASCAR, and most importantly, being open to finding new hobbies with friends and family. His knowledge-base was not limited to tech related information, he was known to dabble in just about every subject he took interest in, including automotive, construction, politics, and many more. Even in his youth, his parents would often find him taking things apart just to see how he could put it back together.
Stories told by David were always incredible and entertaining to say the least, whether or not certain parts were embellished, we may never know. David's best qualities, without a doubt, were his willingness and capacity to help his friends and family, and the impact that he's made on their lives will certainly live with them forever. Words fall short of how irreplaceable he is, and how much he is loved and will be missed.
He was preceded in death by his mom Joyce Partington and brothers Steve and DJ.
The funeral service will begin at 9 AM, starting with the viewing, followed by the procession at 10 AM, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints' Stake Center; he will then be buried at noon, at the Southern Arizona Veterans' Memorial Cemetery, located at 1300 S Buffalo Soldier Trail, Sierra Vista, AZ 85635.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Oct. 9, 2019