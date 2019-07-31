Home

POWERED BY

Services
Whatcom Cremation & Funeral
4202 Guide Meridian
Bellingham, WA 98226
(360) 734-7073
Resources
More Obituaries for DAVID FLEMING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DAVID C. FLEMING

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DAVID C. FLEMING Obituary
June 7, 1933
July 27, 2019

David C. Fleming, 86, died Saturday July 27th, at St. Joseph Hospital, Bellingham, WA.

Born June 7th, 1933, in Mt. Pleasant, MI, he was the son of Harold L. and Genevieve E. Fleming.

He graduated from Clare High School, Clare, MI, in 1951, then attended Ferris State University where he earned his B.S.

He worked as Risk Manager in various cities in Oregon, ending with City of Portland. He then moved up to the Skagit Valley, working as the Risk Manager of Skagit County for 10 years before retiring.

In the 20 years since retirement he has stayed in Burlington, spending many hours woodworking and enjoying time with his faithful dogs Dudley and Snidely.

Surviving are his son, Charles and daughters, Hillary and Elise. He has two granddaughters he adores, Madison and Lena.

A very private person, David prefers no service and his ashes to be spread by his family.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, David would prefer you donate to the Skagit Humane Society.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DAVID's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now