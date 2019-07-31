|
|
June 7, 1933
July 27, 2019
David C. Fleming, 86, died Saturday July 27th, at St. Joseph Hospital, Bellingham, WA.
Born June 7th, 1933, in Mt. Pleasant, MI, he was the son of Harold L. and Genevieve E. Fleming.
He graduated from Clare High School, Clare, MI, in 1951, then attended Ferris State University where he earned his B.S.
He worked as Risk Manager in various cities in Oregon, ending with City of Portland. He then moved up to the Skagit Valley, working as the Risk Manager of Skagit County for 10 years before retiring.
In the 20 years since retirement he has stayed in Burlington, spending many hours woodworking and enjoying time with his faithful dogs Dudley and Snidely.
Surviving are his son, Charles and daughters, Hillary and Elise. He has two granddaughters he adores, Madison and Lena.
A very private person, David prefers no service and his ashes to be spread by his family.
In lieu of flowers and gifts, David would prefer you donate to the Skagit Humane Society.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Aug. 4, 2019