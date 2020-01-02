|
August 22, 1932 -
December 23, 2019
David Marlow Calman aka Bud or Green Pete, age 87, passed away peacefully December 23, 2019.
He was born August 22, 1932 in Seattle, WA to David & Maye Calman.
He retired from driving log truck for Ensley Bros. 23 years ago. He served in the U.S. Airforce in the Strategic Air Command as a B36 'peace maker' airplane engine mechanic crew chief from 1952-1956. He especially enjoyed sharing about his adventures in both careers. In the days just prior to his death he was still telling his stories to anyone who had an ear to listen.
He especially enjoyed camping and travelling with his wife, Maxine. Favorite locales were the Pacific Ocean beaches, Hood Canal, and Howard Miller Steelhead Park. He often went on walk-a-bout while camping to visit with every other camper. At home he especially enjoyed mini trips to Fred Meyers on his scooter where he would visit with his granddaughter Jodi and several associates who worked there. He loved to talk to people.
He married Maxine (Thompson) on December 31, 1963 and was married for 51 years.
He is survived by his daughter Linda (Tom) Fladebo, brother Garry (Judy) Calman, grandson Garlend (Velvet) Tyacke and their children, granddaughter Jodi (Troy) Jones and their children, great-granddaughter Jessica Dubuque and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Maxine, parents David & Maye Calman, sister Jane Green, daughters Barbara Dubuque, Mary Dolph and granddaughter Cindy Dolph.
A celebration of life will be held at Citipoint Church, 3302 Cedardale Rd. D100, Mount Vernon, Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 1pm.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Jan. 3, 2020