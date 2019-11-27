|
|
1943 - 2019
David Dean DeMeyer was born on May 5, 1943, in Mount Vernon, Washington, the son of Harold DeMeyer and Alicejo (Dean). He enjoyed a wonderful childhood with his older sister and two younger brothers living in the Skagit Valley, boating in the Puget Sound among the San Juan Islands and spending time with a large extended family of many uncles, aunts, and cousins.
David attended Mount Vernon High School and graduated with the class of 1961. He was proud to be a Bulldog! He then attended Washington State University where he was a member of Phi Delta Theta Fraternity.
Upon graduating from Washington State, he was accepted into the Navy Officer Candidate School, US Naval Base Newport, Rhode Island. He commissioned as an Ensign on October 22, 1965. Upon commission David entered Navy Flight School at Naval Air Station Pensacola, FL. Unfortunately, his flying career was cut short on June 16, 1966 when his plane (T-28c Trojan) was hit by another plane while David was on his landing approach at NAS Whiting Field. David, the only survivor of the mid-air collision would spend the next two years in the hospital recovering. In the years that followed, David always viewed June 16, 1966 as a second birthday, a second opportunity at life, and he lived it that way.
After his time in the Navy, David entered the business world, starting with Polaroid Camera Company, and as he would say, "Selling instant excitement!" He later would sell promotional goods with Greer & Associates and lead Sales for Prepaid Phone Cards at Pacific Bell, Bell South, and AT&T. David later retired to Gulf Shores, Alabama.
Throughout his life, he made so many wonderful friends and became close to so many people that he could easily call them all "Family". He belonged to several clubs and organizations in his lifetime; Castlewood Country Club in Pleasanton, California, the DILS, a group of friends that played golf, skied, and enjoyed life together, Gulf Coast Athletic Club in Gulf Shores where he shared his love of Washington State Cougar Football and assisted in awarding scholarships to local scholar athletes, The Lower Alabama Parrot Head Club, The Knights of Columbus and many others. David was a man who as you can see loved Life, God, Family, Friends, and Country.
He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Andrea Lawler DeMeyer, sons; Davenport Dean DeMeyer of Lake Worth, FL, Christopher David DeMeyer his wife Tannya and their children Brayden Dean and Emmie Rebeca of Brentwood, CA, Padraic Kelly his wife Laura and their children Colin Padraic, Bridget Jane and Kevin Crosby of Moraga, CA, sister; Barbara Koetje and her husband Emerson of Darrington, WA, brothers; James DeMeyer and Jeffrey DeMeyer of Seattle, WA, sister-in-law; Jane Polson of Graeagle, CA and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents and son Edward Crosby Kelly.
David, more than most, truly lived life to the fullest. He will be terribly missed by family and friends.
A Celebration of David's life will be held Sunday, December 15, 2019, 11:00 AM at Hawthorne Funeral Home with a reception to follow at the home of Dick and Carol Duffy.
Please wear your Bulldog green or Cougar crimson in honor of David.
Please share your thoughts of David and sign the online guest register at www.hawthornefh.com
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Dec. 1, 2019