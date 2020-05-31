DAVID E. SMITH
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share DAVID's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DEATH NOTICE

Dr. David E. Smith, age 85, a longtime resident of Skagit Valley, passed away on May 27, 2020 in Mount Vernon.

A complete obituary will be published at a later time.

Arrangements are under the care of Kern Funeral Home of Mount Vernon.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kern Funeral Home
1122 South 3rd Street
Mount Vernon, WA 98273
(360) 336-2153
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved