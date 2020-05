Or Copy this URL to Share

Share DAVID's life story with friends and family

Share DAVID's life story with friends and family

DEATH NOTICE



Dr. David E. Smith, age 85, a longtime resident of Skagit Valley, passed away on May 27, 2020 in Mount Vernon.



A complete obituary will be published at a later time.



Arrangements are under the care of Kern Funeral Home of Mount Vernon.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store