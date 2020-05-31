DEATH NOTICE
Dr. David E. Smith, age 85, a longtime resident of Skagit Valley, passed away on May 27, 2020 in Mount Vernon.
A complete obituary will be published at a later time.
Arrangements are under the care of Kern Funeral Home of Mount Vernon.
Dr. David E. Smith, age 85, a longtime resident of Skagit Valley, passed away on May 27, 2020 in Mount Vernon.
A complete obituary will be published at a later time.
Arrangements are under the care of Kern Funeral Home of Mount Vernon.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on May 31, 2020.