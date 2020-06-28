December 28, 1934 -
May 27, 2020
David Edwards Smith, MD, FACS, age 85, passed away at his home in Burlington, WA on May 27, 2020.
He was born in Philadelphia, PA to Bentley and Dorothy Smith on December 28, 1934.
David attended William Penn Charter School (K-12) and graduated from Williams College in Massachusetts with a major in philosophy. He attended Temple University School of Medicine and received the MERCK award and his medical degree.
While at Temple School of Medicine, he met Lillian Irene Lawlor and they were married in Rutherford, NJ on June 17, 1960. David went on to do a surgical fellowship at the Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN.
He attended basic training with the Marines, and, after his Mayo Clinic Fellowship, was drafted in the US Army where he served at Walter Reed General Hospital, Washington, DC, as a thoracic surgeon. While at Walter Reed, he was honored to be part of the surgical team operating on President Eisenhower. Next he was stationed at the 106th General Hospital, Yokohama, Japan, a 1000 bed hospital where wounded military members from Vietnam were treated.
David retired from the Army as a Major in 1969 and chose to settle his family in Skagit Valley, establishing a private practice as a general surgeon with special interests in burns, cancer and trauma. He served Skagit Valley Hospital and United General Hospital throughout 1970s and 80s. As Chief of Surgery for both hospitals he helped launch many of the programs we have today in burn and cancer care for the valley.
After his many years of practice, David again "retired" and took on a new challenge by joining Bosley Medical Group. He trained in Beverly Hills, CA and then returned to Washington to start up the Seattle office.
Finally, in 1998, David returned full time to Skagit Valley where he renewed his interests in philosophy, painting, golf and bonsai.
David was a fellow of the American College of Surgeons. He belonged to the Seattle Surgical Society and was appointed as the Washington State Outreach Chairman for the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center.
He was a 50 year member of the Skagit Golf and Country Club, along with memberships in the Elks, American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars.
David loved skiing, was an avid reader and enjoyed painting. In later years, became immersed in bonsai and shared this hobby with his grandchildren.
David is survived by his wife of 60 years, Lee; his daughters, Joanne Holmes (Ed), Donna Czajak (Tom), Kimberly Murphy (John) and Sandra Kaufman (Randy); grandsons David Montoya, Collin Holmes, Alex Kaufman and Thomas Boudreau; granddaughters Jaimee Kaufman, Kendell Holmes and Grace Holmes; cousin, Mary Francis Edwards of Ireland; and many other extended family members.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Joan Horrax Barberie; his brother, Bentley (Bud) Smith, and his uncle, Frank Edwards.
The family will attend a private inurnment at Bayview Cemetery, Mount Vernon.
Family and friends are invited to a reception at Skagit Golf and Country Club on Thursday, July 9, from 2:00 to 4:00 PM.
Contributions in David's memory may be given to the Wounded Warrior Project (support.woundedwarriorproject.org) and Hospice of the Northwest (hospicenw.org).
You may offer your condolences and share memories of Dave with his family online at www.kernfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are through Kern Funeral Home, Mount Vernon.
