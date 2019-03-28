November 5, 1941 -

March 23, 2019



David Erwin Mischke, 77, passed away peacefully in Sedro-Woolley, WA on March 23, 2019.



David was born on November 5, 1941 in Nashville, TN to Vernon and Ruth Mischke. He graduated from Whitehaven High School in Memphis, TN and went on to graduate from Auburn University in Auburn, AL.



David married Kathy Sharpe on June 4, 1966 and they moved to Seattle the same year. David worked for Boeing until the 1970's, when he began selling real estate. He and Kathy built a house in Sedro-Woolley where they retired to in 1999.



David was an avid mountain climber (specifically Mt. Rainier and Mt. St. Helens). He loved spelunking (exploration and mapping) and building electric cars and boats. He received his pilot's license in 1973, built and flew 3 experimental airplanes, and also enjoyed boating, fishing, crabbing, and shrimping.



He was a past board member of REI, past President of Skagit Airport Support Association, Experimental Aircraft Association chapter 818, and Center Island Association. David was also a volunteer firefighter for District #8 and a Trustee at First Baptist Church in Sedro-Woolley.



He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Rev. Vernon and Ruth Mischke, and sister Lanie Mischke.



David is survived by his wife Kathy and brothers Richard and Robert Mischke.



A memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church, 511 State St. Sedro-Woolley, WA on Saturday, April 6 at 3pm.



Arrangements are under the care of Hawthorne Funeral Home, Mount Vernon, WA.