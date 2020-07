Or Copy this URL to Share

DEATH NOTICE



David Evan Lowry , 60, died on July 22, 2020 in Anacortes.



Arrangements are in the care of Evans Funeral Chapel & Onsite Crematory Inc of Anacortes.

