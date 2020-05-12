September 25, 1946 -

April 29, 2020



David F. Cook, 73, a resident of Bordentown, New Jersey passed away April 29 at his home surrounded by his beloved family and cats.



Born in Great Falls, Montana on September 25, 1946 to Thomas and Dorothy (Senese) Cook he was raised in Sunburst, Montana until moving to Burlington about 1959 when his father who was a Texaco employee shifted to the Anacortes facility.



He graduated from Burlington-Edison High School in 1964 and was a participant in sports and journalism. He attended Saint Martin's College but finished his degree at the University of Puget Sound.



After a short stint with the Daily Olympian he moved to New Jersey and New York living in that area the rest of his life with the exception of a few years in Georgia. He stayed in touch with his Burlington classmates and attended the 55th reunion last year.



He worked in the metals industry and later in lead recycling.



In 1975 he married Kathy Smyth in Brooklyn, New York and they had two children. In 2008 he married Ellen Shannon at Bordentown, New Jersey.



He is survived by his wife Ellen, daughter Christine (Timm Chartier), son Robert (Lizzie Braff), grand-daughter Luella Cook Chartier, sister Barbara Aldrich (Steve), brother Carmen Cook (Kathy), a nephew, two nieces and a host of cousins and friends on both coasts.



He was preceded in death by his parents.



A celebration of life is being planned for a later date. If one wishes they can contribute to ASPCA or tip your bartender.



Dave was not shy to share his opinions with anyone on any subject. He followed sports and especially the New York Yankees. As he would say with a tip of his glass "cheers."

