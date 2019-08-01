|
March 7, 1954 -
July 27, 2019
David John Bowlin, 65, of Anacortes passed peacefully at his home surrounded his wife and family on Saturday, July 27, 2019.
A native of Washington he was born in Tacoma on March 7, 1954, the son of William and Maxine (Krohn) Bowlin. He had a brother and two sisters.
A graduate of University of Washington, member of Delta Chi Fraternity, with Masters in Chemical Engineering; David pursued his early career at Boeing, Swenson, GE Ionics then later started his own Manufacturing Representative business: Engineered Products & Services, Inc.
He married Diane Marie Taylor on August 12, 2000.
His favorite pastimes were flying, hiking, camping, biking, fishing and most importantly just being with his family. David was also a long time Rotarian. A man who struck a perfect balance between work and recreation.
David is predeceased by his parents; and is survived by his wife: Diane; his children: Stuart, Jessica and Mackenzie; his siblings: Roger, Janet and Jo Bowlin.
Memorials in David's name are suggested to Hospice of the NW: 227 Freeway Drive, Ste A, Mount Vernon, WA 98273.
Published in Anacortes American on Aug. 7, 2019