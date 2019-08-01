Home

Evans Funeral Chapel - Anacortes
1105 32nd Street
Anacortes, WA 98221
(360) 293-3311
DAVID JOHN BOWLIN

DAVID JOHN BOWLIN Obituary
March 7, 1954 -
July 27, 2019

David John Bowlin, 65, of Anacortes passed peacefully at his home surrounded his wife and family on Saturday, July 27, 2019.

A native of Washington he was born in Tacoma on March 7, 1954, the son of William and Maxine (Krohn) Bowlin. He had a brother and two sisters.

A graduate of University of Washington, member of Delta Chi Fraternity, with Masters in Chemical Engineering; David pursued his early career at Boeing, Swenson, GE Ionics then later started his own Manufacturing Representative business: Engineered Products & Services, Inc.

He married Diane Marie Taylor on August 12, 2000.

His favorite pastimes were flying, hiking, camping, biking, fishing and most importantly just being with his family. David was also a long time Rotarian. A man who struck a perfect balance between work and recreation.

David is predeceased by his parents; and is survived by his wife: Diane; his children: Stuart, Jessica and Mackenzie; his siblings: Roger, Janet and Jo Bowlin.

Memorials in David's name are suggested to Hospice of the NW: 227 Freeway Drive, Ste A, Mount Vernon, WA 98273.

To share memories of David please sign the online guestbook at: www.evanschapel.com.
Published in Anacortes American on Aug. 7, 2019
