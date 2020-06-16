DAVID L. GALBRAITH
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share DAVID's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
July 10, 1962 -
June 13, 2020

David Galbraith, 57, died on June 13, 2020 following a stroke.

He was born the son of Pat and Bernadine Galbraith, growing up on Bradshaw Road in Mount Vernon, WA.

David was an avid outdoors person. He loved hiking, camping, fishing, traveling around in his van enjoying Mother Nature.

He was a commercial fisherman for over 25 years in Alaska.

He was preceded in death by his father, Pat D. Galbraith in 2017.

He is survived by his mother, Bernadine Galbraith; sister, Nancy (Donald) Reeves; nephew, Jonathon Schauer of Westport, also nephews, William Richards, Tylor Reeves, Matthew (Raquel) Shearer; nieces, Alexandra (Brandon) Phannenstiel, Natasha (Andrew) Rodgers of WA & AZ; aunts, uncles and numerous cousins.

There will be no services at the time.

You may offer David's family condolences and share memories of him online at www.kernfuneralhome.com.

Cremation arrangements are under the care of Kern Funeral Home of Mount Vernon.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kern Funeral Home
1122 South 3rd Street
Mount Vernon, WA 98273
(360) 336-2153
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved