July 10, 1962 -
June 13, 2020
David Galbraith, 57, died on June 13, 2020 following a stroke.
He was born the son of Pat and Bernadine Galbraith, growing up on Bradshaw Road in Mount Vernon, WA.
David was an avid outdoors person. He loved hiking, camping, fishing, traveling around in his van enjoying Mother Nature.
He was a commercial fisherman for over 25 years in Alaska.
He was preceded in death by his father, Pat D. Galbraith in 2017.
He is survived by his mother, Bernadine Galbraith; sister, Nancy (Donald) Reeves; nephew, Jonathon Schauer of Westport, also nephews, William Richards, Tylor Reeves, Matthew (Raquel) Shearer; nieces, Alexandra (Brandon) Phannenstiel, Natasha (Andrew) Rodgers of WA & AZ; aunts, uncles and numerous cousins.
There will be no services at the time.
You may offer David's family condolences and share memories of him online at www.kernfuneralhome.com.
Cremation arrangements are under the care of Kern Funeral Home of Mount Vernon.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Jun. 16, 2020.