David L. Johnson, 77, of Sedro-Woolley, WA, passed away peacefully on June 23, 2020.
He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army. David worked on the railroad and painted many bridges. He worked and retired as a Lead Painter at Skagit Corp.
He was an avid fisherman on the Skagit River, Clearlake and the Puget Sound. He enjoyed tinkering with many things. He loved being around his family and special get-togethers throughout the years; especially with his grandchildren.
David is survived by his beloved wife of 41 years, Margaret (Patty) Johnson; sons, Jeff Johnson, Brian Greenough; daughters, Carla Thompson, Connie Pommels; 10 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; brothers, Don Johnson, Mel Johnson; sister, Karen Purnell.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward L. Johnson and Eunice Eslick; late daughter, Julie Binschus.
There will be no services at this time.
Arrangements are under the care of Lemley Chapel, Sedro-Woolley.
Share memories of David and sign the online guest register at www.lemleychapel.com.
He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army. David worked on the railroad and painted many bridges. He worked and retired as a Lead Painter at Skagit Corp.
He was an avid fisherman on the Skagit River, Clearlake and the Puget Sound. He enjoyed tinkering with many things. He loved being around his family and special get-togethers throughout the years; especially with his grandchildren.
David is survived by his beloved wife of 41 years, Margaret (Patty) Johnson; sons, Jeff Johnson, Brian Greenough; daughters, Carla Thompson, Connie Pommels; 10 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; brothers, Don Johnson, Mel Johnson; sister, Karen Purnell.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward L. Johnson and Eunice Eslick; late daughter, Julie Binschus.
There will be no services at this time.
Arrangements are under the care of Lemley Chapel, Sedro-Woolley.
Share memories of David and sign the online guest register at www.lemleychapel.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald from Jun. 24 to Jun. 28, 2020.