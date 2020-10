Or Copy this URL to Share

David L. Orestad(Dave) 82 died of cancer sept 29, 2020. Dave graduated from Burlington Edison high school. Where he played basketball. He loved fishing and boating. He also enjoyed watching sports.



He is survived by his 2 sisters Marion and Lola and 2 brothers Les and Marvin. Also, numerous nephews, nieces and the Nickerson family.

