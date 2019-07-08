February 10, 1979 -

July 3, 2019



David Michael Salfer, 40, passed away unexpectedly on July 3, 2019.



Born on February 10, 1979 in Redwood Falls, Minnesota to Delbert and Sharon Salfer, Dave was the youngest of five children, including his twin sister Dawn Lee (Salfer).



He graduated from West Valley High School in 1997 and moved to Mount Vernon, Washington in 2000. Dave was self-employed most of his life, working in the construction industry and roofing. He worked for Sierra Pacific from 2011-2016 as a laborer.



Dave met Liliya Sanko in 2010 and his life changed forever. They enjoyed traveling the world together, (London, Paris, Thailand, Mexico, Italy, Minsk (Belarus) and he proposed to her in Venice, Italy. Dave and Liliya have two children, Marcus (3) and Zlata (2½ months). Dave was an amazing dad-he loved playing with Marcus, reading to him, playing kick ball and teaching him things. Dave's joy was immensely increased with the birth of his daughter.



Often converting his dreams to reality, Dave always was thinking ahead and on to the next project. When he entered a room, you would just smile because the next words were "listen to this". He brought his siblings and brothers-in-law on many of his adventures, none of them being easy, but always getting finished.



With contagious humor, his love kept you going, and his story will live on forever. He will be deeply missed and never forgotten.



Dave is survived by his fiancé, Liliya (Sanko); his children, Marcus and Zlata; mother, Sharon Salfer; siblings Kim (Paul) Baker, Robert (Jen) Hammerschmidt, Daryl (Heather) Hammerschmidt, Dawn (Jason) Lee; sister-in-law, Dasha; mother-in-law, Svetlana; multiple aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his father, Delbert Salfer; niece, Stacey Hammerschmidt; grandmother, Alaire Trelstad; and best friend Drew.



A celebration of his life will be at the Shelter Bay Club House, 1000 Shoshone Drive, La Conner at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 11, 2019.



