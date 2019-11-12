|
|
Mr. David P. Meritt, 77, of Whatcom County, passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019.
He was born October 18, 1942 to HJ and Mada Meritt. He was a carpenter by trade. He served in the Army during Vietnam.
He is survived by his daughter and her husband, Michelle and John Moberg; his granddaughter Caroline Koher and great-granddaughter Autumn and granddaughter Ashley Moberg; his brother Paul Daniel and wife of Kentucky and sister Wilma of Missouri.
His wife preceded him in 2007.
A private graveside service for the family will be held at the Mount Vernon Cemetery on Wednesday, November 13, 2019.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Nov. 12, 2019