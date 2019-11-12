Home

DAVID P. MERITT

DAVID P. MERITT Obituary

Mr. David P. Meritt, 77, of Whatcom County, passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

He was born October 18, 1942 to HJ and Mada Meritt. He was a carpenter by trade. He served in the Army during Vietnam.

He is survived by his daughter and her husband, Michelle and John Moberg; his granddaughter Caroline Koher and great-granddaughter Autumn and granddaughter Ashley Moberg; his brother Paul Daniel and wife of Kentucky and sister Wilma of Missouri.

His wife preceded him in 2007.

A private graveside service for the family will be held at the Mount Vernon Cemetery on Wednesday, November 13, 2019.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Nov. 12, 2019
