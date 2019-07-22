June 1, 1938 -

July 12, 2019



On Friday, July 12, 2019 David Peter Michel, loving husband, father and grandfather passed away peacefully in Mount Vernon, WA with his wife Dorothy Michel by his side.



David P. Michel was born in Natick, MA on June 1, 1938. He grew up in Norwood, MA and graduated from Norwood High School in 1957. David joined the Navy in 1957 and attended boot camp at NTC Great Lakes.



David married Helen Hayes in 1961, a woman with four children, Larry, Susan, Belle, and Diana. Soon after his additional children were born David, Peter, and Teresa.



In 1990, Helen passed away. In 2000, while serving disabled American veterans, he met Dorothy, a mother of two children, Jennifer and Christopher. They were married in 2001.



Throughout his Navy career, he rose in rank and responsibility. He served our country and retired after 30 years of service.



Throughout and after his career, Dave remained committed to his family of aviation ordnance men and women and helped establish Chapter Three at Whidbey Island, WA. Dave continued to contribute to the success, professionalism, and reputation of the AO community through his continued high level of commitment to the national and chapter levels. This led to his induction in the Aviation Ordnance Hall of Fame in 2013.



David P. Michel is survived by his wife Dottie Michel, children: Larry Boyle (Patty), Belle Canaday (Pat), Diana Kinney, Pete Michel (Stacey), Teresa Besaw (Jim), Jennifer Phillips (Dennis) and Christopher Anthony (Jenne). He is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.



David was preceded in death by his wife Helen Michel, daughter Susan Anderson, son David Michel and his brothers Philip Michel, Don Michel, Bob Michel, and his sister Patricia "Patsy" Ham.



A funeral service for David will be held at Wallin Funeral Home in Oak Harbor, WA at 11am on Saturday, August 3, 2019. A graveside service with Military Honors will follow at Maple Leaf Cemetery and then a reception at 2pm at the CPO Club.



Family suggests memorials in David's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, online at https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html?sc_icid=header-btn-donate-now; donate by phone: (800) 805-5856; or by mail.



Arrangements entrusted to Wallin Funeral Home, Oak Harbor, WA.



Please visit David's page in our Book of Memories online to share memories and condolences. Published in Skagit Valley Herald on July 23, 2019