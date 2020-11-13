Born in Bellingham, David Spencer Quall, 84, died peacefully after a five-year battle with Parkinson's disease. He was at home in Mount Vernon as his daughters were reading Psalm 23.
Dave graduated from Seattle Pacific University in 1961, which led to 38 years of teaching and counseling. At Mount Vernon High School, he was head coach of Boys' Basketball for 12 years and later led Skagit Valley College Men's Basketball to two championships in the 1980s. He was a State Representative for the 40th district from 1993-2011.
Dave and Allene (Stave) were married on August 29, 1958. Dave, known as "Papa" to his children and grandchildren, is survived by his wife, Allene, of Mount Vernon; two daughters, Kim (Dan) Brown of Sedro Woolley and Kay Quall of Mount Vernon; six grandchildren, Rodger (Hannah) Brown, Marshall (Carey) Brown, Ethan (Carrie) Brown, Miriam Witt, Mary Witt, and Miles Witt; seven great-grandchildren, all with the last name of Brown: Zella, Noah, Calvin, Larry, Alice, Juniper, and Benji; sister Rachel Prigg of Snohomish and brother Dean (Liz) Quall of Seattle; brother- in-law Dave (Alberta) Stave of Gig Harbor, sister-in-law Joyce Stave of Spanaway, and numerous beloved nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Reverend Arnt and Clara Quall; nine siblings, Velnora McAfee, Alvin Quall, Elda Bettencourt, Florence Tunks, John Quall, Philip Quall, Miriam Baker, Clara Eardley, Joe Quall; and brother-in-law, Doug Stave.
There will be a celebration of life at Mount Vernon Cemetery next Memorial Day weekend. Remembrances can be sent to the Skagit Valley College Foundation. (skagitfoundation.org
)
As Dave would say to all who are reading: "God bless you."
