DAVID ROWE FARMER
David Rowe Farmer went to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 18, 2020. He passed away from natural causes. David was surrounded by his family and is now in the loving care of his God and Savior, Jesus Christ.

David was born in 1933 to parents Charles and Sarah Farmer. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 66 years, Bernice Farmer Children (spouses): Jody (Steve Lynn), Brian (Shelley) Farmer; grandchildren: David, Lisa, Jennifer, and Rachel, great grandchildren: Ava, Arlo, and Frank, and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his children: Steve and Susan; his granddaughter: Stacie Farmer and his sister Joyce Bischoff.

David graduated from Monroe High School in 1952. It was during his senior year he met the love of his life, Bernice Lang. They were married in Monroe, WA in 1954. By 1957 they had four children while he pursued his BA from the University of Washington, then served as an officer in the Navy, and worked to support his family. It was that same year David would graduate from Naval Supply School and was assigned active duty on the USS Eldorado (ACG-11) Naval ship for six months to the Far East.

In 1961 David bought his first home and moved his family to Kirkland after landing a job with The Boeing Commercial Airplane Co., in the Industrial Engineering field. He finished his career as an executive at Boeing in 1996 after 36 years of service. He continued to stay abreast of the latest Boeing news and attended the Boeing "Old Timer's" event held each year for retirees. In 1961 David retired from active duty and would continue in the US Navy Reserves as a Commander. He retired after 37 years of service.

David's favorite passion was being with his family, fishing, skiing, traveling, playing tennis, working on his cars, watching sports, crabbing, and helping others. David was loved by all who knew him and he would pass on his faith, love of family, friends, and fishing to his children and grandchildren.

He helped countless people, both family and friends with career pursuits, financial needs, advice and encouragement. He always expressed a keen interest in the lives of others. He had a wonderful sense of humor and was relentless in loving his wife Bernice who he affectionately referred to as his "Sweetie Pie."

Each of his grandchildren knew they were dearly loved by their "Grandpa." He was always interested in their interests and passions.

The family would like to thank the loving staff at Chandler's Square and Lighthouse for his care these past few years.

There will be a viewing open to the public on Friday, Oct. 30th, from 9:00am-11:00 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.

A Private Family Service was held for David at Evans Funeral Chapel of Anacortes. In lieu of flowers, please give to your local Young Life organization.

To share memories of David, please sign the online guestbook at www.evanschapel.com

Published in Anacortes American from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Evans Funeral Chapel - Anacortes
1105 32nd Street
Anacortes, WA 98221
(360) 293-3311
