1/1
DAVID THOMAS MCPEAKE
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DAVID's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
October 16, 1938 -
August 17, 2020

David Thomas McPeake Born October 16, 1938 - August 17, 2020 - died Mount Vernon, Washington of heart failure.

Orcas Island certainly changed for the better when David T. McPeake arrived on Orcas Island around 1998 with wife Lina McPeake.
Both moved to Orcas from California and shared a love for old houses, real estate investments and renovation.

David was an incredibly hard-worker on his own do-it-yourself projects and as a landlord, but also always found time to give time and money to his community's needs.

He was often spotted in attendance at music concerts and other island events such as fairs and fundraisers.

David was a fixture in the Orcas Island Lions Club always seemingly first to volunteer for projects such as the White Canes Days, blood drive, Easter Egg Hunt, Run for the Grub fundraiser, annual salmon barbecue event, Camp Horizon and more. It was not uncommon to see him first and last for any event that raised money for a good cause. The Lions Club honored Dave last year for his contributions to the Club and the community by naming a Lions Club Scholarship in his name, for which he was astonished and so pleased.

As a founding member of the Orcas Island Food Bank, Dave would make regular trips off island to pick up the government subsidies and operate the Food Bank every single week so that others less fortunate would have provisions. The Orcas Island Chamber of Commerce recognized his contributions several years ago by making him and Lina - Grand Marshalls of the Fourth of July parade.

He will be long remembered for his east-coast accent, hearty laugh and a warm smile always.

A memorial service will be held Monday, August 31, 2020, 12:00 noon in the chapel at Hawthorne Funeral Home.

Please share your thoughts of David and sign the online guest register at www.hawthornefh.com.

The ferry departs Orcas Island at 8:55am arrives Anacortes at 10:00 am. Depart Anacortes at 2:35 pm and arrives at Orcas Island at 3:25 pm.

Arrangements are under the care of Hawthorne Funeral Home, 1825 E College Way, Mount Vernon.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Hawthorne Funeral Home - Mount Vernon
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hawthorne Funeral Home - Mount Vernon
1825 E. College Way
Mount Vernon, WA 98273
360-424-1154
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hawthorne Funeral Home - Mount Vernon

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved