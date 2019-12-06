|
April 15, 1939 -
November 30, 2019
David W. Palmer, of Bonne Terre, MO, was born April 15, 1939, in Sedro-Woolley, Washington, to the late Lloyd and Junia (Cannon) Palmer. He departed this life November 30, 2019, in St. Louis at the age of 80 years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Ben Palmer.
Dave is survived by his wife, Reta (Aarestad) Palmer of Bonne Terre, MO; his blended family, Deanna (Herm) Berkemeier of Wyoming, NY, Stephanie (Jon) Soto of Terrebonne, OR, Geoffrey Simpson of Olympia, Gillian Jones of Granville, OH, Jennifer Singh of Bellingham, Andrew (Michele) Simpson of Bellingham, and Dominic (Grainna) Monteleone of Kaneohe, HI; 16 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren; and his brother, Leslie (Sue) Palmer of Stirling, AK.
Dave was a loyal and faithful man. A 1958 graduate of Sedro-Woolley High School, he loved sailing the familiar waters of the Puget Sound. He worked with his hands all his life and enjoyed gardening and turning wood into beautiful and useful objects. Dave had a wry sense of humor and loved music. He left an indelible imprint on the hearts of those that knew him.
A celebration of life will be held 2 p.m., Sunday, December 8, 2019, at the Victory Worship Center in Bonne Terre with Pastor Ron Jones officiating. Memorials may be made to Victory Worship Center in Bonne Terre.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Dec. 8, 2019