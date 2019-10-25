|
February 25, 1958 -
October 11, 2019
David Wayne Lavine passed on 10/11/2019. He was born on 02/25/1958 to Edward and Dorothy Lavine. He was a life long Skagit County resident.
He was a father figure to his nieces Courtney Thompson, Angela Cook, and nephew Shaun Wintink. He was Papa Dave to Larissa and Andrews's children, little David, Alithea, and Emmit.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Michele Lavine and survived by his sisters Margie Lavine, Connie Wintink, June Lavine, and nephew Shaun Wintink and his wife Myla, and nieces Courtney Thompson, her husband, Christopher, and Angela Cook with her husband, Russell.
Per his wishes, there will be no funeral but instead a celebration of his life will be at the Eagles Lodge, 1000 Metcalf St Sedro-Woolley, WA 98284 at 2 pm on November 2nd, 2019. Please bring your favorite dish to the celebration.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Oct. 29, 2019