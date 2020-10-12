David Wiley Stark, 65, passed away on October 8, 2020 at his home in Sedro-Woolley. He was born on October 18, 1954 in Willits, California to Donald H. and Helen L. (Oliver) Stark. After living in California, Oregon and various places in Washington, the family settled in the Skagit Valley in 1962. Dave attended several grade schools and graduated from Burlington Edison High School in 1972.
Dave is survived by his wife, Linda; daughters, Jennifer (Marlon) of New Zealand and Melissa of Mount Vernon; sisters, Susan (David) Sanderson of Bellingham and Cynthia (Billy) Ensley of Clear Lake; brother, Richard (Michele) Stark of Seattle; grandsons, Ethan Doctor of Mount Vernon and Macsen Harris of New Zealand; many cousins, nieces and nephews; Linda's grandchildren and great grandchildren of Nebraska who consider him their Grandpa; best friend, Alvin Morgan; long time friends of the 20 year long Dilly Dally Rally group, Tim Martin and Jason Bauer.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Helen Stark; Aunt Dorothy (Dot) Oliver, Aunt Bernice Logan and best friend, Carter Lahrmann.
An Open House Celebration of Life will be held using Social Distancing between 3:00 and 5:00, Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Lemley Chapel, 1008 Third Street, Sedro-Woolley. There is a 30 person limit in the chapel at a time, so please be patient and understanding while observing the guidelines of Covid protocol. There will be gloves, masks and hand sanitizer available throughout the Chapel.
Share your memories of David and sign the online guest register at www.lemleychapel.com.