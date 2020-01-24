|
March 22, 1935 -
January 17, 2020
Dawn went to be with her Lord and Savior January 17, 2020, due to complications of Dementia.
She was born on March 22, 1935 the daughter of Ruby and Newt Lowry of Bellingham, WA.
She was a middle child between older brother Ned Lowry and sister Molly Green.
She attended school in Bellingham, graduating from high school in 1953. She attended Western Washington University where she met and married Bill Wells. They were married for 64 years.
During Bill's senior year she began working as a switchboard operator at the local telephone company. Upon Bill's graduation they moved to Burlington where he began a teaching career at the Burlington-Edison High School.
After Bill's first year of teaching they moved from apartment living to their first home on Chuckanut Drive near Allen, where they started their family. After 10 years they moved to Samish Island, where they loved living a beach lifestyle for 53 years.
When all three children were in school, she began a 30 year career as a postal clerk at the Bow Post Office.
She came to her faith while she attended a youth program at a small Methodist Church in Bellingham. When they moved to Allen, Dawn and Bill joined the Allen Methodist Church. They taught Sunday School and served on many committees for 27 years. They also attended Bethany Covenant Church in Mt. Vernon, where she served as Deacon and Financial Secretary. As her Dementia progressed, she requested to return to her beloved Allen Church.
She lived a full and active life with her family, her church, her community service, her active membership of the Burlington Soroptimist Club, and her work at the Bow Post Office.
She enjoyed spending time with family, friends, loved doing crafts, beach walking, hiking, square dancing, bowling, board games and puzzles, and especially dominoes.
Travel was important to her. She loved to explore and see new places. She had many unique experiences like photographing wild animals in the Great Serengeti Reserve, climbing Mt. Kilimanjaro, swimming in the Great Barrier Reef and the Dead Sea, and climbing into the Great Pyramid of Gaza.
During her journey with Dementia she was able to be home with her husband until the last four months. The family would like to thank the amazing staff at Home Place and Hospice of the Northwest.
Dawn was preceded in death by her parents, brother Ned Lowry, sister-in-law Betty Lowry, and niece Marci Green.
She is survived by her husband Bill, sister Molly (Bob) Green of Bellingham. Children, Wenda (Dennis) Cross of Burlington, Paula (Scott) Lynch of Oak Harbor, Craig (Becky) Wells of Burlington, Grandchildren, Christi (Demetrius) Sager of Los Angeles CA, Kyle (Kristen) Mitchell of Portland OR, Courtnie Wells of Burlington, Correy (Josh) Albertson of Marysville WA. Great- Grandchild Amylia and soon to arrive Oliver Mitchell of Portland Or, nephew Shawn (Bobbi) and son Collin Green of Ferndale WA. She also leaves behind many step- grandchildren and step- great-grandchildren.
To honor Dawn a celebration of life will be Saturday February 15, 2020 from 1:30-3:30 pm in the Fellowship Hall of the Allen United Methodist Church, 16775 Allen West Rd Bow, WA.
Memorials are suggested to the Allen United Methodist Church, Hospice of the Northwest, or any charity of your choice.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Jan. 28, 2020