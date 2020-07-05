September 8, 1945 -June 9, 2020Deanne Elizabeth Ramsey lost her valiant battle with cancer on June 9, 2020, at home with loving family.She began life on September 8, 1945, as the tow headed fifth child of Cora and Ben Benson.She grew up on the family dairy farm where she sometimes had to pitch in with the many chores that farming required. She had the advantage of growing up amongst a multi-generational family with grandparents, aunts and uncles, and cousins on both sides.She attended school in Burlington, where she met the love of her life, Richard Ramsey. They married and went off to Minnesota, where Dick attended a school for refrigeration maintenance.In 1963, a daughter Marilyn was born and in 1972 Chad arrived to round out the family.Returning from Minnesota, they both worked in the Seattle area until returning to Skagit Valley. Deanne took a job at Washington Federal Bank in Mount Vernon in 1969, and worked up the ranks to loan and arranger and then assistant manager before retiring in 1999.For 47 years, the family had home on the shores of Lake Whatcom where they could enjoy their hobbies of boating and entertaining family and friends. Everyone loved to go there on a hot summer day to feast and swim and water ski.Deanne was a warm and affectionate person with an infectious laugh. If you were not her friend, it was because she did not know you yet.Deanne is survived by her husband, Richard Ramsey; Son, Chad (LaDawn) Ramsey; her two most beloved grandsons, Corbin and Dustin Ramsey; son-in-law Michael Houser; brother-in-law, Gary (Penny) Ramsey who helped these last few months; sister, Laura Matthews; brother, Bill Benson; and so many nieces, nephews and cousins who will all miss her dearly.She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Arnold and Dick Benson, and her daughter, Marilyn.Please send your condolences and share memories of Deanne to her family online atArrangements are through Kern Funeral Home, Mount Vernon.