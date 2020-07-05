1/1
DEANNE ELIZABETH RAMSEY
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share DEANNE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
September 8, 1945 -
June 9, 2020

Deanne Elizabeth Ramsey lost her valiant battle with cancer on June 9, 2020, at home with loving family.

She began life on September 8, 1945, as the tow headed fifth child of Cora and Ben Benson.

She grew up on the family dairy farm where she sometimes had to pitch in with the many chores that farming required. She had the advantage of growing up amongst a multi-generational family with grandparents, aunts and uncles, and cousins on both sides.

She attended school in Burlington, where she met the love of her life, Richard Ramsey. They married and went off to Minnesota, where Dick attended a school for refrigeration maintenance.

In 1963, a daughter Marilyn was born and in 1972 Chad arrived to round out the family.

Returning from Minnesota, they both worked in the Seattle area until returning to Skagit Valley. Deanne took a job at Washington Federal Bank in Mount Vernon in 1969, and worked up the ranks to loan and arranger and then assistant manager before retiring in 1999.

For 47 years, the family had home on the shores of Lake Whatcom where they could enjoy their hobbies of boating and entertaining family and friends. Everyone loved to go there on a hot summer day to feast and swim and water ski.

Deanne was a warm and affectionate person with an infectious laugh. If you were not her friend, it was because she did not know you yet.

Deanne is survived by her husband, Richard Ramsey; Son, Chad (LaDawn) Ramsey; her two most beloved grandsons, Corbin and Dustin Ramsey; son-in-law Michael Houser; brother-in-law, Gary (Penny) Ramsey who helped these last few months; sister, Laura Matthews; brother, Bill Benson; and so many nieces, nephews and cousins who will all miss her dearly.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Arnold and Dick Benson, and her daughter, Marilyn.

Please send your condolences and share memories of Deanne to her family online at
www.kernfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are through Kern Funeral Home, Mount Vernon.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kern Funeral Home
1122 South 3rd Street
Mount Vernon, WA 98273
(360) 336-2153
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved