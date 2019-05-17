January 11, 1926 -

May 13, 2019



DeLilah passed away peacefully with loving family at her side on May 13th in Burlington.



She was born in Storden, MN where her Danish grandparents settled in the mid-1800's but grew up on a wheat farm near the small village of Killam, Alberta, Canada with 9 brothers and sisters. After finishing school, she returned to the US and joined her siblings in the Hoquiam/ Aberdeen area.



She married Hoquiam native Lewis G. Organ in 1945 and they soon relocated to the Seattle area where they would spend most of their remaining years.



Lewis passed away in 1994, and her first child Patricia Ann passed away in 2005.



In 2010 DeLilah relocated to Burlington to be close to son Denny and daughter-in-law Bonnie McFarland of Samish Island.



Besides Denny and Bonnie, DeLilah is survived by grandson Alex Organ of Mill Creek, granddaughter Grifyn (Justin) Sullivan Benedict of Costa Rica, nine great-grandchildren, brother Duane (Lana) Nelson of Beaverton, OR and many nieces and nephews across the country.



A memorial service will be held at Bonney-Watson in SeaTac on May 25th.



In lieu of flowers, remembrances in her name may be made to Hospice of the Northwest.



Special thanks to the staff at Where The Heart Is for their loving care and attention for many years. Published in Skagit Valley Herald on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary