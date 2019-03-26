



January 24, 1942 -

March 21, 2019



Delmar Gene Rawlins, 77, passed away unexpectedly on March 21, 2019 at his home in Anacortes, WA.



Del was born in Newton, Iowa on January 24, 1942 to Archie and Mildred Rawlins. He grew up in the town of Newton graduating as valedictorian of his class in 1959.



Upon graduation he enlisted in the U.S. Navy for 4 years and was stationed at NAS Whidbey in Oak Harbor, WA. Del married in 1963 and moved back to Cedar Rapids, Iowa where his first son Pat was born.



He moved to Everett, WA in 1965, where he started his career in the title insurance business and had his second son Mike. He eventually moved to the Mount Vernon area and his third son Tim was born in 1968.



Del moved to Yakima, WA in 1970 where he eventually owned his own successful business, Yakima Title which he managed until retiring in 1997.



In 1995 he married Brenda Miner and they traveled the world with Mexico being one of his favorite destinations. Del also enjoyed playing golf, baseball, poker and a good happy hour on his deck with friends. He finally purchased his dream car "Donna" a 1957 Bel Air in 2017.



Del is survived by his sons: Pat (Kim) of Bayview, Tim (Beth) of Burlington and Mike Rawlins of Ferndale; two sisters: Norma Altemeier, Arlys Shepard; brother: Bud Rawlins and nieces & nephews in Iowa. He has nine grandchildren.



Arrangements are under the direction of Evans Funeral Chapel in Anacortes.



All are invited to share warm memories of Del and sign the online guest register at www.evanschapel.com Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary