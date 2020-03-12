|
May 19, 1933 - March 7, 2020
Delno Monroe Crumm, fondly known as Del, 86 of Anacortes, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, March 7, 2020.
He was born on May 19, 1933 in Marland, OK, the son of Alva and Edna (Murray) Crumm.
Del graduated from Marland High School where he enjoyed playing on the basketball and baseball teams.
In 1951, he was drafted into the US Army, & was stationed in Fort Hood, TX until his honorable discharge in 1953.
Del met the love of his life, Laura on February 28, 1956 and after a short whirlwind romance, they married on June 8, 1956.
Laura had a daughter named Joni, whom he later adopted.
Del moved his newfound family from Oklahoma to Washington in July 1956.
He worked for Shell Oil Company from Aug. 1956 until his retirement in 1991.
He enjoyed golfing, fishing, bird hunting and riding his motorcycle. He had a lifetime membership at Swinomish golf course where he was swinging the club nearly every day for many years and was the official mole trapper there.
Del was an active member & Elder of New Hope Christian Fellowship. Upon retiring from the Eldership, he was awarded the Elder Emeritus title.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Laura, their two daughters: Joni Lauree DeCosta Lantz and Dicki Lynn Crumm; four grandchildren: David DeCosta, Fay O'Neill, Blythe and Kazh Brito; 10 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Karl Stone & wife Joann and numerous loving nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Richard Crumm and sisters-in-law: Aldena Crumm and Creasia Stone, brother-in-law Eric Stone, grandson Edward DeCosta & nephew, Jeffrey Stone.
Celebration of Life Service will be held at 12:00pm, Saturday March 21, 2020 at New Hope Christian Fellowship.
Published in Anacortes American and Skagit Valley Herald from Mar. 15 to Mar. 18, 2020