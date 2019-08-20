|
|
January 19, 1955 - July 30, 2019
Denise Paulley passed away suddenly on July 30, 2019 in Burlington, Washington.
She was born in Casper, Wyoming and moved to Walnut Creek, California in 1964.
She attended Del Valle High School and attended DVC after moving to Benicia, CA, where she met her husband, Mark Davenport. They had three children Nicole, Joshua, and Elisha before moving to Burlington, Washington in 1992.
Denise was an avid gardener, seamstress, and animal lover, but her greatest love was being a devoted Mom and Grandma. She regularly went above and beyond to support her children's goals through adulthood and ensured that they followed paths to become caring and compassionate human beings, as she always was. Her passion was her family and children, including children of close family friends, and prior to having her grandson Lucas, Denise relished in providing weekly childcare for Tyson and Emma.
She was preceded in death by her son Joshua, by her parents Helen Estes and Don Paulley, Bonnie Paulley, Karen Davenport, John Paulley, Justin Marshall and Thomas Bernard.
She is survived by her husband Mark Davenport, children Nicole (Ryan) Paulley-Davenport, Elisha (Justin) Paulley-Davenport, grandson Lucas Svoboda, and Erica (Joshua) Moore; sisters Donna Reynolds, Dorothy Miller, Vicki Foster and Michelle Estes; brothers Don (Norma) Paulley, Daniel Paulley, Dennis (Cecilia) Paulley, Steven Johnson, David (Anne) Paulley, and Dale (Bobbie) Paulley; mother-in-law Mary Davenport, brother-in-law Scott Davenport and father-in-law Dave Davenport as well as additional nephew, nieces, aunts, cousins, friends and extended family.
Denise left us too soon and will be greatly missed by her children, her husband and all whom she touched with her down to earth loving and caring spirit, and her warped, but endearing, sense of humor. She will always be remembered of having the desire to make family, friends, and friends of her children feeling comfortable and accepted.
There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in Fairfield, California. Please contact Donna at 707-752-6801 for details.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a local non-profit of your choice that supports victims of crime and advocates for non-violence.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Aug. 21, 2019