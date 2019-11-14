|
October 27, 1938 -
October 28, 2019
Dennis Merlin Rudig, age 81 of Anacortes passed away on Monday October 28th with family members at his side.
Dennis was the sixth of seven children, born October 27th, 1938 to Albert and Emma Rudig of Griswold Iowa. After graduating High School in Iowa, Dennis joined the U.S. Marines. It was while stationed at NAS Whidbey Island he met his future wife of 51 years, Lyndia Weekley. The two were married in 1958 in Coeur d'Alene Idaho and made their home in Iowa after Dennis completed his four- year Marine Corps enlistment.
Dennis worked in Iowa and Illinois as a commercial truck driver. As a long-haul driver, he has driven most of the lower 48 states, Canada, and Alaska. Moving back to Washington worked in the commercial construction industry before landing the job he loved, truck driving. The construction of the Alyeska Pipeline in the early 70's.
Dennis made dozens of trips driving big rigs to the far north hauling equipment and supplies. The winter drives were often over several hundred miles of ice roads and frozen tundra during the construction period.
Dennis bought a truck and was an owner operator plus part owner in a trucking company in California. Sold his part of the business and worked locally, Dennis officially retired in 2008 at age 70 only someone forgot to tell him. For the past ten years a call a week came in for a short-term dump truck driver for a construction project, or a single load that needed to go to Eastern Washington. Between these calls he often worked as a test driver for PACCAR in Bayview.
After 56 years of professional truck driving and at age 80, he hauled his last commercial load ten months before his death. He was a member of the Teamsters Union. Semper-Fi to a Marine, father, brother, husband, friend and proud American Veteran.
Dennis is survived by his sons, Dennis (Mike) Rudig of Burlington, Randy Rudig and Mark Rudig of Anacortes, brother Stanley Rudig of Deming, Washington, seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Dennis was proceeded in death by his wife Lyndia, sons Steven Rudig and Dale Rudig, daughters Terri (Kidder) Marshall and Kathy (Kidder) Petersen, sisters Anna Mae and Yvonne and brothers Albert Jr., Richard and Dale.
A springtime memorial service is planned to facilitate travel arrangements for many out-of-state relatives.
His ashes will be interned at Grandview Cemetery in Anacortes alongside his wife Lyndia at that time.
Arrangements are being handled by the Neptune Society of Lynnwood.
Published in Anacortes American on Nov. 20, 2019