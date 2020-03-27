|
April 25, 1944 -
March 17, 2020
Dennis Richard "Denny" Engberg, 75, a brief resident of Sedro-Woolley, passed away on March 17, 2020.
Denny was born in Tacoma, WA on April 25, 1944, the son of Alexander & Margaret (Corrigan) Engberg. He spent most of his life living in the Seattle area.
He is survived by his wife, Joetta; 2 sons, Joseph and Shane Engberg; 3 grandchildren, Deja, Daniel and Melody Engberg; 2 sisters, Jan Crnich (Don) and Sonya Gower (Jim); special caregivers, sister-in-law, Faye Engberg; niece, Denise Hamilton; nephew, Garvin DeLano and numerous other extended family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers, Lowell and Vic.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Lemley Chapel
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Mar. 29, 2020