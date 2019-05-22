

Known by thousands worldwide as a great man of faith, intelligence, humor and integrity, a wise leader, minister, and beloved father, husband and friend.



He led a ministry which impacted millions of people worldwide for the Gospel of Jesus Christ. On May 16 2019, at age 74, he physically succumbed to melanoma cancer.



Denny served as the President of Young Life from 1993-2016, and for more than 23 years led the mission's explosive worldwide growth alongside an awesome team of 5,000 staff and 85,000 volunteers. Two million kids a year heard the Good News through Young Life's special style of ministry. Denny was a champion for others. "All kids, everywhere, for eternity" meant growing outreach to kids with disabilities, unmarried teen moms, military kids, rural, urban and suburban kids from every culture around the world.



Denny was called to Young Life, headquartered in Colorado Springs, from University Presbyterian Church in Seattle where he and his wife Marilyn were co-directors of University Ministries from 1984 to 1993. Countless college students' lives were changed for eternity through their work. Denny performed the weddings for dozens of couples who treasure his unique marriage advice via personal acrostic.



An athlete and avid sports fan, Denny served as chaplain of the University of Washington Basketball Team, the Seattle Supersonics and the LPGA Fellowship of Women Professional Golfers. He is the author of 10 books.



Dennis Irvin Rydberg was born and raised in Anacortes, WA; the son of Irv and Laverne Rydberg. He played on the tennis and basketball teams at Seattle Pacific, graduating in 1967.



He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Marilyn; children: Heather Russell, Selah- WA, Josh (Stephanie) Kennewick-WA, Jeremy (Norell) Dallas & Jonathan (Laurion) Dallas; 9 grandchildren; and brother Lon (Orlando).



His Memorial Service is 1p.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019 at the University Presbyterian Church in Seattle, WA.



Remembrances may be made to Young Life www.younglife.org.



Condolences for the family may be offered online at Caring Bridge.



You may also share memories of Denny by signing the guestbook at www.evanschapel.com Published in Anacortes American and Skagit Valley Herald from May 26 to May 29, 2019