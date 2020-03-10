|
|
February 28, 1993 -
February 28, 2020
Devynn Malachi Shannon, a resident of the Skagit Valley, died in Mount Vernon in the early morning hours on Friday, February 28, 2020.
He was born on Whidbey Island on February 28, 1993 where he spent his formative years. Later he moved to Nevada, Texas, and Colorado collecting friends and interests along the way. Devynn returned to the Skagit Valley in 2011.
In 2013 Devynn's biggest joy came into his life with the birth of his son Parker James. He called Burlington his home, where he spent the last 7 years helping to raise his son with Krystal Otto.
Devynn's infectious smile and warm welcome to everyone he encountered makes it easy to understand why he'll be missed so much. He had an amazing talent for finding the good in everyone, and he was always available for a deep conversation about astrology, or conspiracies, or just the different hardships in life. In true Devynn fashion, when the insomnia would strike, he would connect with so many others while he enjoyed epic gaming sessions.
At Devynn's core was his connection to music. Every time he shared a piece of music with you, he was also sharing a piece of his soul with you as well.
Devynn is survived by his son, Parker James; his Mom and Dad, Melanie Shannon and Logan Burns; his sister and best friend and brother-in-law and nephew, Mykenzee Shannon, Dylan Boyd and Ryder; brother and nephew, Liam Burns and Bobby; sister Kayla Burns; grandfather William Vest; his father Matthew Shannon and too many aunts, uncles and cousins to name.
He was preceded in death by his Nana and Uncles Bill and Bob and Marty Burns.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at Kern Funeral Chapel on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 1:30pm.
Donations may be given to the Celebration of Life for Devynn Malachi Shannon GoFundMe at gf.me/u/xpbfqz.
You may offer your condolences and share memories of Devynn to his family online at www.kernfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are through Kern Funeral Home, Mount Vernon.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Mar. 11, 2020