December 8, 1943 -
May 11, 2020
Diana Lee Holmlund, born December 8, 1943 to Leo and Hazel Greenwood of Mount Vernon, Washington, passed away on May 11, 2020 at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
She was raised in Mount Vernon and graduated in 1962 from Mount Vernon High School. Married to Gary Hammons, Diana went on to pursue her teaching degree, working at Louisa May Alcott Elementary School in Redmond while raising a family.
After marrying Don Holmlund, they moved to the Kitsap Peninsula, where she taught at Sunnyslope Elementary. Diana and Don spent two decades in Lakeland Village, playing golf and cribbage, entertaining friends and family, and sharing adventures.
She is survived by her sister, Becky Darden; her three children Jeffrey Hammons, Kyle Hammons and Danielle Davis; and pre-deceased by her eldest daughter, Angela Jaramillo.
More about Diana's life can be read and shared at never-gone.com.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald from May 28 to Jun. 1, 2020.