1/1
DIANA LYNN "SIS" REMINGTON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DIANA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
August 29, 1956 -
July 24, 2020

Our Beloved Diana has gone to be with our Lord and Savior.

Diana was born and raised in Stanwood, and spent her adult life in Skagit County. She passed at home.

She is survived by her husband Rick, their son Ethan, her brothers Duane and Steve, her sister Susan, and many family and friends.

Diana worked as an Equipment Operator for Puget Sound Energy for 22 years, and then detailed vehicles until her health diminished.

She enjoyed gardening, making flower arrangements, attending car shows, cooking, and camping with her family and friends.

She will be missed dearly.

Death leaves a heartache no one can heal. Love leaves a memory no one can steal.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved