August 29, 1956 -

July 24, 2020



Our Beloved Diana has gone to be with our Lord and Savior.



Diana was born and raised in Stanwood, and spent her adult life in Skagit County. She passed at home.



She is survived by her husband Rick, their son Ethan, her brothers Duane and Steve, her sister Susan, and many family and friends.



Diana worked as an Equipment Operator for Puget Sound Energy for 22 years, and then detailed vehicles until her health diminished.



She enjoyed gardening, making flower arrangements, attending car shows, cooking, and camping with her family and friends.



She will be missed dearly.



Death leaves a heartache no one can heal. Love leaves a memory no one can steal.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store